DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DWS. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.91 ($42.25).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of DWS stock opened at €29.39 ($34.57) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a 12 month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.25.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.