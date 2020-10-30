DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RAA. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($723.53) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €425.00 ($500.00) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €478.00 ($562.35).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) stock opened at €629.50 ($740.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €658.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €537.78. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

