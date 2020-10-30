Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) & Delek Group (NYSE:DGRLY) Head-To-Head Survey

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) and Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Delek Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $191.26 million 0.91 $720,000.00 $0.92 2.91 Delek Group $2.52 billion 0.09 $65.68 million N/A N/A

Delek Group has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Earthstone Energy and Delek Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Delek Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.08, suggesting a potential upside of 89.68%. Given Earthstone Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Delek Group.

Volatility and Risk

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delek Group has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Delek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 5.51% 5.99% 4.58% Delek Group -34.81% -6.23% -0.70%

Summary

Earthstone Energy beats Delek Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Delek Group Company Profile

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel. In addition, it provides fuel products and other services, such as white products, comprising gasoline, diesel fuel, LPG, kerosene, jet fuel, and natural gas/CNG; black products, including fuel oil and bitumen; and industrial products, such as engine oils, lubricants, and greases. Further, the company offers services, such as restaurants, cafes, car wash services, etc.; ship services to refueling services at Israeli ports; and retail products comprising food products, beverages, cigarettes, and other products through Menta convenience stores, as well as sells car accessories. Additionally, it engages in the construction and operation of power plants; orchard management activities; processing, packaging, and marketing of fruits; and leasing activities. The company also supplies water for irrigation; cooling storage systems; and provides drinking water pumping services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 160 convenience stores, including 25 franchised convenience stores, which have coffee and food sales points under the Cup O' Joe brand name. Delek Group Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

