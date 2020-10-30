East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

EWBC stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.18%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

