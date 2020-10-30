EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $83.40 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.