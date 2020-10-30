Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 69.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

