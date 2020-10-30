Echelon Wealth Partners Reaffirms Buy Rating for Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ROGFF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.60 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:ROGFF opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Roxgold has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

