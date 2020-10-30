Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.66.

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.80. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter worth about $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 30.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 165,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.