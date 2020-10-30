eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGAN. DA Davidson began coverage on eGain in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on eGain to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on eGain in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.86.

eGain stock opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.81. eGain has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.72 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $90,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,228.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,659 shares of company stock worth $1,175,422. 35.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

