EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday

According to Zacks, “EHang Holdings Limited is an autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company. It provides AAV products and commercial solutions such as urban air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions. EHang Holdings Limited is headquarted in Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EHang from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of EH stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $434.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.66. EHang has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.24.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that EHang will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EHang stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) by 1,572.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in EHang were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

