Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Electromed has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Electromed by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 208,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Electromed by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 92,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth $849,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the second quarter valued at $604,000.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.