ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EKTAY opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

