Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties primarily in Manhattan and New York metropolitan area. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.38.

NYSE ESRT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $950.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE:ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

