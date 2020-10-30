Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.29.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $43.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $881.56 million, a P/E ratio of 549.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,308,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

