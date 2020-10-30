Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

DAVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, 140166 upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of DAVA opened at $64.50 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 890.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Endava by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Endava by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after buying an additional 95,850 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 123,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

