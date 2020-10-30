Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of EGIEY stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

