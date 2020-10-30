Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EGIEY stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Engie Brasil Energia has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
