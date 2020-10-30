Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €5.92 ($6.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion and a PE ratio of -2.43. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.86 and a 200-day moving average of €8.06.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

