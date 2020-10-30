Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €9.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENI. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

ENI stock opened at €5.92 ($6.96) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.43. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

