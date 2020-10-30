Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Market Cap of $104.98 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000959 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $104.98 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $525.10 or 0.03948759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00027792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00227572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

