EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.06.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.65. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. On average, analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.03%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. State Street Corp lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 132,114 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 644,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 144,593 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 826.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 542,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 484,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,767,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.