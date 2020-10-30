Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Sells $211,350.00 in Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,167.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anil Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $204,350.00.

ENV opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.68 and a beta of 1.56. Envestnet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,115,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,100,000 after buying an additional 280,021 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 163.1% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 416,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after purchasing an additional 258,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 55.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 233,399 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter worth about $7,943,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,876,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

