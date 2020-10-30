Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $15.00 on Monday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

