Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

