Epiroc AB (publ)’s (EPOKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EPOKY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Epiroc AB has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

