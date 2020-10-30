Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Steven Madden, Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

SHOO opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.38. Steven Madden has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,112,000 after buying an additional 108,293 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,823,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,634 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 355,888 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

