Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $6.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.37. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

PAG opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In related news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,871.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

