Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion.

QSR opened at C$70.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion and a PE ratio of 33.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.40. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$36.48 and a 52 week high of C$90.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.24, for a total value of C$2,191,024.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,681,787.72.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.