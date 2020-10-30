Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

FVI stock opened at C$8.69 on Wednesday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.05 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,690.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total value of C$57,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,460,845.60. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert purchased 5,016 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,811.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,379 shares in the company, valued at C$815,455.78. Insiders sold a total of 151,668 shares of company stock worth $1,413,242 in the last ninety days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

