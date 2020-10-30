Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $8.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.85. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

