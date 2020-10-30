Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equity BancShares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $33,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Equity BancShares by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

