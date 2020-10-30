Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services.

Recommended Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.