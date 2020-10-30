Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0096 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $193,081.15 and $8,379.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00211261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.01209205 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

