Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,112 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO opened at $92.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.