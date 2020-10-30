Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,241 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after buying an additional 1,268,415 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 99.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,139,000 after buying an additional 837,752 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $110.21 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.44 and its 200 day moving average is $97.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $262,758.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,586,753.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $5,469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,774,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

