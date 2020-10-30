Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,435 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,413,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 707,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,006,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after acquiring an additional 36,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 542,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $45.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 547,600 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

