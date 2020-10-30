Ethic Inc. Acquires 279 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after purchasing an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 52.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,330,000 after purchasing an additional 117,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.37.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $208.55.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

