Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,921 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA opened at $32.50 on Friday. Corteva has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $34.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.