Ethic Inc. Acquires 437 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.52. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $235.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.