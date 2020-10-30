Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,382 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $1,471,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after purchasing an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $46.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

