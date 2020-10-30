Ethic Inc. Acquires 4,671 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUFG. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUFG opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

