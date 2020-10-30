Ethic Inc. Acquires 5,802 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 218,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 116,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

