Ethic Inc. Acquires New Shares in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 53,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000.

DLR stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. UBS Group lifted their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,395 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

