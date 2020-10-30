Ethic Inc. Acquires New Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AGR shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

AGR stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.29. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.