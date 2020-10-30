Ethic Inc. Acquires New Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 19.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJR shares. Barclays started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

