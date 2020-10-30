Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,782 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $3,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.