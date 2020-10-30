Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,931 SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,725,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after acquiring an additional 948,369 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,536,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 114.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SJW stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.