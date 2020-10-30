Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 648 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $273,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.40.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $441.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $453.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 18,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $6,966,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total value of $420,046.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 in the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

