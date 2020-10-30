Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,888 Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $199,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

