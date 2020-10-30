Ethic Inc. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.0% of Ethic Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after buying an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,165,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,641,000 after buying an additional 393,632 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 52,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.89 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.