Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $314.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.08 and a 200-day moving average of $343.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,609,324.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total transaction of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,256,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.